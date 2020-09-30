Agricultural Insurance Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Insurance Industry
Description
Global Agricultural Insurance Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Agricultural Insurance industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the Agricultural Insurance market will register a 4.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 37080 million by 2025, from $ 31380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Agricultural Insurance business, shared in Report
The details provided here include crucial technologies used for manufacturing, management, and applications, contributing towards growth of Agricultural Insurance market. As per the details provided, the market can be segmented into various aspects that present the highest market share in between the forecasted period of 2025. The report also highlights the prospects of revenue generation, rate of product sales, including the products that are driving major customer demand.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Agricultural Insurance as well as some small players. At least 12 companies are included:
* PICC
* Zurich (RCIS)
* Chubb
* QBE
* China United Property Insurance
* American Financial Group
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Agricultural Insurance market
* Bancassurance
* Digital & Direct Channel
* Broker
* Agency
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Crop/MPCI
* Crop/Hail
* Livestock
* Other
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
Highlights of the Global Agricultural Insurance Market
Historical and current scenario
Trends and developments
Market forecast
Price analysis and forecast
Porter’s five forces analysis
SWOT analysis
Value chain analysis
