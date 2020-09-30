Towards the establishment of a National Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) system in Burkina Faso

Contextualization Launched in 2020, the Development of a system of Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) project is currently implemented by Global Green growth Institute (GGGI) (https://www.GGGI.org/country/Burkina-Faso) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Green Economy and Climate Change of the republic of Burkina Faso, through its Green Economy and Climate Change Directorate, which ensures the institutional anchoring of the Project. The Permanent Secretary of the National Council for Sustainable Development (SP / CNDD) and the National Institute of Statistics and Demography (INSD) are also closely participating in the implementation of project activities (each entity being responsible for a project result). Since the beginning of the Rapid Assessment work in April 2020, a series of activities have been carried out mainly around data collection and deliverables production. These activities were mainly supported by a team of two experts, specialized in MRV systems: an international expert and a national expert. The two experts worked with the national institutions in Burkina Faso in collecting and analysing the data (literature review, interviews, analysis of existing data). This work has led to the development of a number of documents / deliverables, among which : the assessment of existing MRV initiatives in Burkina Faso, the mapping of institutions at the national level working on MRV, the assessment of gaps in the Greenhouse gas inventories systems (GHGI) with a view on the different sectors (waste, energy, industrial processes, and AFOLOU sector). One main document developed is the roadmap for MRV effectiveness in Burkina Faso.

Based on this Assessment activity, a national validation workshop has been organized with the participation of all key actors / sectors in the national level. Therefore, more than 45 actors intervening at the national level, from different institutions, private sector, research institutions and MRV initiatives participated to the workshop.

On MRV Project relevance in Burkina Faso

It is important to mention that this MRV project is funded by the Swedish Government and the main objective of this project is to strengthen the institutional and technical capacities of Burkina Faso, to better respond to the requirements of the enhanced transparency framework of the Paris Agreement (PA). Thus, and after the 36 months of the project implementation (2019 - 2022), Burkina Faso will be able to better fulfill its obligations towards the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), both in the field of adaptation and mitigation. This will definitely contribute to the resources mobilization, to meet the objectives defined in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). It should also be noted that the project will contribute to building the country's capacities to better carry out its greenhouse gas inventories activities (GHGI). Therefore, the establishment of a robust and effective National MRV system will allow Burkina Faso:

To produce data of quality to help assess and report on climate policies and actions in the country.

To produce data of quality for the reports to the convention / UNFCCC.

To promote transparency in the GHGO reporting system.

To have a better understanding of national priorities, strengths and weaknesses and help to clarify future needs for capacity building and financial support.

To provide a better support to entities in charge of reporting to assess climate risks and opportunities.

A robust and effective National MRV system in Burkina Faso

Based on a methodology combining presentations and discussions, the results of the rapid assessment were presented, discussed, and amended on September 24th, 2020 in Ouagadougou. After the opening words of GGGI Burkina Faso Country Representative, Dr. Mallé Fofana, Mr. Babacar Sarr, the international expert presented the main results obtained from the activity. Discussions were mainly around the institutional framework essential for MRV effectiveness in Burkina Faso and the system for collecting and managing the data required for greenhouse gas inventories to be carried out regularly (ideally per year). Another important point was also the analysis of the gaps identified in the current system and the solutions proposed. At the end of the discussions, the participants formulated recommendations for the implementation of the roadmap developed and presented. These recommendations essentially are:

The MRV project needs to support the establishment of a MRV national committee / National coordination framework, which will support all MRV initiatives in Burkina Faso including the MRV of Support.

The creation of a national Knowledge platform for data sharing and an IT platform for GHG data management.

The MRV project should increase the support to capacity building of national institutions on keys elements of the MRV system, GHGI, MRV components, MRV and applications, accreditation process,

A better collaboration with Research entities and support for the design of training modules for research institutions.

The project needs to support more communication on MRV and related service, at national level in Burkina Faso, and sensitization campaigns, as MRV actions/ benefits, are still not well understood by all.

However, it should be mention that the project has already carried out some training activities in August 2020; on August 25, training on Gender mainstreaming in the MRV system; and on August 26th, training on the greenhouse gas data collection, management and storage system. The trainings have been facilitated by two national experts all participating to the project.

Challenges related to capacity building and coordination of MRV initiatives in Burkina Faso

It is important to mention that capacity building occupies a central place in the implementation of the MRV project activities; training sessions are already planned for the coming months and will be carried out in close collaboration with national actors and other MRV initiatives in Burkina Faso. The themes will be defined by mutual agreement with the institutions, to better meet the national needs. The MRV Project is already laying down the foundations for the establishment of a national MRV system framework, for enhanced coordination of MRV initiatives in Burkina Faso. This framework will ultimately make it possible to share experiences and expertise between stakeholders, and:

Contribute to strengthening the institutional framework.

Allow a better management of resources allocated to the activities of the system at the national level and allow a better management of greenhouse gas inventory activities.

Strengthen the technical and operational capacities of national institutions on the measurement, reporting and verification of data from different sectors.

Harmonize methodologies to support the country to better meet its engagements.

Main conclusions from the project Rapid assessment

From the rapid assessment work, the main observations obtained are aligned with the recommendations from the National validation workshop.

Better coordination of initiatives at the national level, reinforced around the institution in charge of MRV activities, the Permanent Secretary of National Council of Sustainable Development, SP / CNDD.

Regular sharing of knowledge and methodologies between initiatives.

The need to set up a greenhouse gas data management platform and institutional capacity building in MRV –

Close collaboration with research institutions and private sector for the sustainability of the system.

Acknowledgement

The MRV Project is financially supported by the Government of Sweden, and technically supported by GGGI Burkina Faso, the Ministry of Environment, Green Economy and Climate Change, the National Institute of Statistic and Demography, the Permanent Secretary of National Council of Sustainable Development (SP/CNDD).

Media Contact : Global Green Growth Institute - GGGI Ministry of Environment, Green Economy and Climate Change- Avenue Pr. Joseph Ki-Zerbo. Ouagadougou. 03 BP 7044 Ouagadougou ; Kadiogo, Burkina Faso Email: ap-burkina@gggi.org Tel: +226 25335076