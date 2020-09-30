Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,472,433) deaths (35,954), and recoveries (1,217,457)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,472,433) deaths (35,954), and recoveries (1,217,457) by region:
Central (57,754 cases; 1,079 deaths; 50,442 recoveries): Burundi (506; 1; 472), Cameroon (20,838; 418; 19,440), CAR (4,806; 62; 1,840), Chad (1,193; 85; 1,007), Congo (5,089; 89; 3,995), DRC (10,631; 272; 10,129), Equatorial Guinea (5,028; 83; 4,740), Gabon (8,752; 54; 7,934), Sao Tome & Principe (911; 15; 885).
Eastern (169,393; 3,314; 95,804): Comoros (479; 7; 464), Djibouti (5,416; 61; 5,344), Eritrea (375; 0; 341), Ethiopia (74,584; 1,191; 30,952), Kenya (38,378; 707; 24,740), Madagascar (16,377; 229; 15,139), Mauritius (381; 10; 344), Rwanda (4,836; 29; 3,125), Seychelles (143; 0; 140), Somalia (3,588; 99; 2,946), South Sudan (2,700; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,610; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (8,017; 75; 4,033).
Northern (333,593; 11,024; 260,968): Algeria (51,211; 2,022; 36,063), Egypt (103,079; 5,914; 96,094), Libya (33,213; 527; 16,430), Mauritania (7,474; 161; 7,070), Morocco (121,183; 2,152; 100,253), Tunisia (17,405; 246; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26).
Southern (735,520; 17,919; 653,115): Angola (4,718; 174; 1,707), Botswana (3,172; 16; 710), Eswatini (5,462; 108; 4,859), Lesotho (1,576; 35; 873), Malawi (5,772; 179; 4,245), Mozambique (8,556; 59; 5,205), Namibia (11,140; 121; 8,937), South Africa (672,572; 16,667; 606,520), Zambia (14,715; 332; 13,937), Zimbabwe (7,837; 228; 6,122).
Western (176,173; 2,618; 157,128): Benin (2,340, 40; 1,960), Burkina Faso (2,032; 58; 1,309), Cape Verde (5,900; 59; 5,228), Côte d'Ivoire (19,669; 120; 19,241), Gambia (3,579; 112; 2,161), Ghana (46,482; 301; 45,651), Guinea (10,634; 66; 9,960), Guinea-Bissau (2,324; 39; 1,549), Liberia (1,343; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,101; 131; 2,443), Niger (1,196; 69; 1,107), Nigeria (58,647; 1,111; 49,937**), Senegal (14,945; 310; 12,335), Sierra Leone (2,222; 72; 1,685), Togo (1,759; 48; 1,341).
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 49,985 recoveries for Nigeria. Correct value now listed.
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).