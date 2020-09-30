Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:10 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, September 27, 2020, 36 year-old Bridgett Lee Robinson, of Laurel, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

