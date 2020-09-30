Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1100 Block of 2nd Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, September 28, 2020, in the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast.

At approximately 10:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.