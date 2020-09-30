Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 1:10 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 28, 2020, 33 year-old Savannary Sokhan, of Lexington, NC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

