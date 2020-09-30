Starr Oldorff and Matt Janz Discuss Remote Team Management with Fotis Georgiadis
For myself, I really try hard to apply Biblical principles in my life. It's a very positive and humble approach that yields positive results.
Remote team management has become a necessity in today's world due to Covid-19. The rapid spread caused many companies to switch to remote operations to stay open. While this brought many benefits, there were also some major drawbacks, many of which are discussed in the interviews excerpted below.
Starr Oldorff, leads a virtual business support services company
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?
Burnout can be an issue for remote team members and employees for several reasons. Firstly, if someone is amazingly skilled at what they do, projects and tasks are rarely in short supply. Secondly, most team members I’ve had the pleasure of working with are self-starters, go-getters, achievers, and proactive in their work. They are constantly setting the bar higher for themselves. Thirdly, they understand the value they provide to a company and honestly don’t want to say “no” to the “boss”. And lastly, ineffective pricing strategies (if contractors have their own businesses, which most do) can create an environment where one would feel obligated to take on more work to make more money or grow their business.
When working remotely is thrown into the mix, burnout can become a serious issue resulting in less than stellar performance, health issues, and personal relationship issues.
What is the solution for all this? The best thing a CEO or founder can do to help their team thrive at what they do and avoid burnout is to create company values that reflect the life you want to have for yourself and for your team, and then live and breathe those values. Make sure your team knows what they are and talk about them often. Live them in your decision-making and actions. For example, if a balanced view of business and life important to you, then try to have four-day work weeks as often as possible. “Close” for bank holidays even if you run a virtual business, so everyone can take a break and enjoy family, friends, and travel. Don’t pressure team members to work during their time off by giving them last-minutes tasks and projects or reaching out to them “after hours”. Encourage balance. Talk about it. Create an open and honest environment where you can talk about things like how to handle task implementation if a team member gets COVID-19, goes on vacation, or has unplanned family responsibilities. Check in to make sure the workload you’re giving them is manageable, and if it isn’t, have a backup plan to bring on other team members to help with implementation. The full interview is available here.
Matt Janz, Director of THC Marketing, The+Source
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?
Utilize your emotional intelligence to be present and empathetic; act as your team’s pressure valve; and find time to celebrate and appreciate your team. During these unprecedented times, it is important to recognize the additional efforts your teams are making and respect their need for a feasible work-life balance.
By being present and empathetic, you’ll pick up on cues when your team may need to grab a coffee outside of the office to talk about something that’s on their mind or an issue they are facing. Happy teams are effective teams; the more exhausted your team is, the less productive they will be.
Effective leaders lead from the front and it’s pertinent to showcase your dedication to your team and willingness to help them by any means necessary. Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty when your team is approaching an overbearing workload. Every CEO has started from the foundational level. A willingness to help your team accomplish your goals by direct involvement goes a long way to show your humility and team-oriented mentality.
And finally, always find time to celebrate and appreciate your team. When we work at high intensities, it’s easy to forget our “why.” No matter what your deadline looks like, you can always find ways to let your staff know that you see them, you appreciate their hard work and that you’re proud of the victories they’ve accomplished. Read the rest of the interview here.
