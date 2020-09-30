Integumen PLC: First COVID19 Detection Agreement for Detroit MI and Fresh Water in Great Lakes, USA

/EIN News/ -- Integumen and Water Rising Institute in 3-year Great Lakes water contamination detection Project



YORK, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integumen announces that it has signed an Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Water Rising Institute, a Non Profit Organization in Detroit, Michigan, USA, to enter a legally binding three year Framework Agreement ("Agreement") to be executed on or before the 18 November 2020 for the supply of $500,000 of equipment, consumables and services from ecowaterOS partners, for the management and real-time monitoring of water quality, initially in the Great Lakes basin region of Michigan.

WaterRising Institute is a women-led nonprofit that accelerates real-time and sustainable management of water. WaterRising aims to develop a state-of-the-art early warning system for water quality monitoring, that provides real time alerts, enabling the local authorities to identify the source of their pollutants, while protecting their citizens.

Under the proposed Agreement Integumen will act for and on behalf of the Consortium Parties of ecowaterOS technologies in the USA, EU and associated states under the European Neighbourhood Policy who provide products and services. The appointment to manage the water systems will continue for three years, with an initial trial period of six months, and an annual renewal thereafter.

Integumen will act as WaterRising's agent to design, build, install and supervise the Detroit River AI Water Quality Project ('DRAWQ [ i ] '). The DRAWQ project consists of a Consortium Parties of ecowaterOS technologies in the USA, EU and associated states under the European Neighbourhood Policy. Monitoring products will include ecowaterOS partner's Hydrolight™, RAWTest™, Microtox®, OVA®, PDV®, RaPID Assay®, EnviroGard®, EnSys®, QuickChek®, AlgaeChek®, BODChek®, PetroChek®. Integumen's Microtox® PD and Microtox® BT Novel Sensors will be used for the identification of pathogenic viruses including SARS-CoV-2.

Gerard Brandon CEO Integumen plc commented:

"WaterRising Institute is an inspiring consortium driving recognition of the importance of clean water and we are delighted to be working alongside them in the DRAWQ Project. More than 35 million people rely on the Great Lakes for drinking water, jobs and their way of life and right now there are 90 Million Cases of Recreational Waterborne Illness Per Year [ii] , clearly demonstrating the need to rejuvenate the river. This work will enable Detroit to become the center of excellence for technology and systems for the measuring of water quality and we are proud to be a part of this drive for environmental change."

Alicia Douglas, President of Water Rising Institute comments:

"We are excited to be partnering with Integumen, as we are directly aligned on our goals to bring innovation and technology to the infrastructure of our water systems, to protect our people and our planet. The DRAWQ project launches this much needed real-time AI technology in Detroit, MI. WaterRising Institute will then help to spread this and many other real-time water monitoring and warning solutions to other parts of the US and the world"

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Integumen plc (www.integumen.com)

Integumen is a scientific research and AI-as-a-Service company focused on production and analysis of bacteria, virus and toxins utilising artificial intelligent data analytics in regulatory technology, from scientifically proving the impact of skincare product claims on skin microbiome for top 10 global cosmetic company clients to remotely detecting water contamination in real-time. Shareholders approved the change of name to DeepVerge plc in general meeting on 24 September 2020. The Company awaits confirmation of the change of name from the Registrar of Companies.

About Water Rising Institute (www.waterrisinginstitute.org)

WaterRising Institute is a women-led non-profit that accelerates real-time and sustainable management of water that is secure for people and the planet, through innovation, investment partnerships and water literacy.

Its approach is systems-based, global and people-focused, with emphasis on equity, security, collaboration, societal benefits, return-on-investment and the value of water.

Water Rising Institute believes that through our strong partnerships with academia, organizations (public, private, and philanthropic), and community scientists it can create a network of tools, technologies and people to solve current and emerging water quality threats in the Great Lakes region initially as well as positively influencing water sources nationally and globally in the longer term.

About EcoSystemOS (www.ecosystemOS.com)

Developed by the Rinocloud division of Integumen, this is a consortium of partners operating a live dynamic water management system that delivers safe clear water from rivers to wastewater treatment plants using Artificial Intelligence to provide instant alerts from remote sensors direct to stakeholders. It continuously evolves, learns and improves by bringing together multiple existing and smart technologies to create efficient water and deliver environmental protection. Over-the-air monitoring keeps stakeholders constantly up to date with web and mobile alert applications adapted for each group.

