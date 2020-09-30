Sunwest Roofing Providing Reliable Residential Roofing Solutions to Homeowners in the Southwest US

One of Southwest's leading providers of roofing systems is providing residential solutions for homeowners in the Southwest.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sunwest Roofing announced today that it is providing reliable residential roofing solutions to homeowners in the Southwest.

"Whether it's a new home being built or an older home in need of a new roof, we've got you covered," said Manuel Alvarado, owner, and spokesperson for Sunwest Roofing, LLC, a company that's a member of the BBB, National Roofing Contractor's Association (NRCA), New Mexico Roofing Contractor's Association, and is known for its certified contractors, installers, and is authorized to offer the highest level of warranties on the market today.

Sunwest Roofing, which in July completed 30 years in business, has been recognized by many roofing manufacturers as certified installers and authorized to offer the highest level of warranties on the market today. Sunwest Roofing provides roofing systems for both commercial and residential customers in Albuquerque, Phoenix, Colorado Springs, and Denver.

Today, in its second generation, Sunwest Roofing has a staff of more than 30 trained professionals and state-of-the-art equipment to take care of all your roofing needs in the most prompt and efficient way possible.

"We are an approved residential roofing contractor for many types of roofing systems on the market today," Alvarado said.

Alvarado went on to reveal that Sunwest Roofing is also now offering free estimates. Anyone interested in receiving a free estimate can do so by filling out a short form on the company's website.

Sunwest Roofing's reputation, according to Alvarado, has been built on top customer service and product reliability, and its growing list of commercial clients proves that the company continues to successfully meet its customers' toughest challenges.

"We've worked with homeowners, contractors, architects, developers, investors and property managers across Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and the Texas Panhandle to put new roofs on multi-family developments, small and large commercial shopping centers, military bases, institutional buildings, restaurants, nursing homes, and churches," Alvarado revealed. "We provide consistent, reliable, and cost-effective solutions, whether your building is under construction or is simply in need of a new roof."

To add to Sunwest Roofing's proof of reliability, the company also has been accepted into the SBA 8(a) program. The process of gaining 8(a) approval was lengthy and stringent, but Sunwest Roofing is now certified and able to take on 8(a) set-aside contract opportunities.

SBA (8a) is an ownership/diversity certification sponsored by the SBA. The 8(a) program is a nine-year business development program that provides business training, counseling, marketing, and technical assistance to small businesses that have been certified. The first four years of the program are the developmental stage, and the last five years are the transition stage.

The goal of the program is to have 8(a) firms graduate from the program and go on and thrive in a competitive business environment. The federal government's goal is to award at least five percent of all federal contracting dollars to small disadvantaged businesses each year.

To help provide a level playing field for small businesses owned by socially and economically disadvantaged people or entities, the government limits competition for certain contracts to companies that participate in the 8(a) (https://www.sba.gov/federal-contracting/contracting-assistance-programs/8a-business-development-program) Business Development program. This certification is intended for organizations that are owned and controlled at least 51 percent by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

SBA considers African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Pacific Americans, Native Americans, and Subcontinent Asian Americans to be socially and economically disadvantaged. An individual who does not belong to any of the aforementioned groups can otherwise be admitted to the program if able to show they are disadvantaged due to race, ethnic origin, gender, physical handicap, long-term residence in an environment isolated from the mainstream of American society; or other similar cause.

