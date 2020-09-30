Suspect Wanted in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and a Kidnapping Offense: 1700 Block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and a Kidnapping Offense that occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the 1700 block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:45 am, the suspect and the victim were in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect then brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The victim then fled the scene to contact MPD. When the victim returned with officers, the suspect had fled the scene with her children. This case is domestic related. The children have been reunited with their mother unharmed.

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating 27 year-old Tavarus Dantra Thompson, of Northeast, DC. Thompson is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant in reference to these offenses. Thompson can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.