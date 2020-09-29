Suspect Sought in a Theft One Offense: Unit Block of N Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Theft One offense that occurred on Monday, September 21, 2020, in the Unit block of N Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspect approached the victim as she unloaded her car at the listed location. The victim placed the dog carrier down on the sidewalk. The suspect took the dog carrier and fled the scene.

The puppy is described as a 12 week old Yorkie Terrier, gold and black in color, and goes by the name of Simba. The puppy can be seen in the pictures below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.