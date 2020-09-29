Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Bank Robbery Offenses in the First, Third and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to Bank Robbery offenses that occurred on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the First, Third and Sixth Districts.

Sixth District:

At approximately 12:18 pm, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect passed a note demanding US currency, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

First District:

At approximately 1:14 pm, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect passed a note demanding US currency. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Third District:

At approximately 2:28 pm, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect passed a note demanding US currency. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

A vehicle of interest, described as a newer model gray Tesla, and the suspect were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or this vehicle or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.