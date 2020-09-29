Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

Between 1:20 am and 3:33 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Davon Simms, of Suitland, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###