Governor Calls President Trump A2A Cross-Border Rail Permit “Game Changer” for Alaska

Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy praised President Trump’s signing of the permit authorizing the Alaska to Alberta Railway Development Corporation to construct, connect, operate, and maintain railway facilities at the international boundary between the United States and Canada. The 1,600 mile project would run between northern Alberta to deep water ports in Alaska.

The railway, which will connect Alaska to the North American railway and the Lower 48, provides a clear alternative for Alaskans to get access much needed resources as well as bring North American goods to emerging markets in the Pacific.

“I want to thank President Trump for issuing a presidential permit for the A2A rail crossing between Canada and Alaska, that will be a game changer for Alaskans.” said Governor Dunleavy. “The rail link between our state, Canada and the rest of the country has been a dream for many generations. This is a big win for Alaska and our entire country.”

Governor Dunleavy sent a letter to the Trump administration asking for a presidential permit for the project in February 2019.