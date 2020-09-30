LAS VEGAS SANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Las Vegas Sands Corporation on Behalf of Las Vegas Sands Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Las Vegas Sands Corporation (NYSE: LVS) on behalf of Las Vegas Sands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Las Vegas Sands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 16, 2020, Bloomberg reported that Las Vegas Sands’ Singapore casino, Marina Bay Sands, “has hired a law firm to conduct a new investigation into employee transfers of more than $1 billion in gamblers’ money to third parties[.]” The article quoted Singapore’s Casino Regulatory Authority as stating that “there were weaknesses in [Marina Bay Sands’] casino control measures pertaining to fund transfers[.]”

On this news, Las Vegas Sands’ stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 4.2%, to close at $49.67 per share on September 16, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Las Vegas Sands shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

