October 1 Child Count | Nebraska Department of Education

In an effort to accurately make our October 1 child count reporting deadline, we are in need of collaborative data entry with your local districts. We are asking that the PRTs, the services coordination agencies, the ESUs, and the school districts collaborate to ensure that all EDN infants and toddlers are entered into ADVISER. We have historically had discrepancies in the number of infants and toddlers entered into the services coordination CONNECT system, but not in ADVISER. It is vital, for federal reporting purposes, as well as local PRT determinations, that we ensure all infants and toddlers are entered into ADVISER. Please note that while it is important to assign a Unique Identifier to each child, the district must ensure that student demographics and enrollment information is updated in the district’s Student Information System (SIS) and all student Special Education information is up to date in either the district’s SIS or SRS, whichever the district uses to submit Special Education data to ADVISER on October 1. Please work with your local services coordination agency to reconcile open and verified EDN cases to ensure they are entered by the appropriate districts into ADVISER before the deadline. If you have questions, please contact Cole Johnson at cole.johnson@nebraska.gov.

Districts need to ensure all student demographic and enrollment information is updated in the Student Information System (SIS) and all student Special Education information is up to date in either SIS or SRS, whichever you use to submit Special Education data to ADVISER. If errors are found, please work with your SIS to rectify and if you have any questions, please contact Robyn Okamoto at robyn.okamoto@nebraska.gov. NOTE: Please contact your SIS vendor or SRS, whichever the district uses for the SPED data, for information about when you will be ready to publish 2020-2021 ADVISER data.