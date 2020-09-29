09/29/20-JOIN THE KAULUNANI ADVISORY COUNCIL AND BECOME A LEADER IN URBAN AND COMMUNITY FORESTRY FOR HAWAI‘I

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: September 29, 2020

(Honolulu) — Are you passionate about trees and their value for our well-being? Do you have professional experience you would like to apply to improving our urban and community forests and green spaces across the state? The Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program is seeking qualified and enthusiastic applicants for its Urban & Community Forestry Advisory Council.

Kaulunani, a program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) focuses on improving the health and viability of trees and communities in Hawai‘i through educational programs. The program also receives financial support in the form of cost-share grants; technical training; and public/private partnerships. Kaulunani is funded by the state and Private Forestry Branch of the USDA Forest Service with the mission to “balance the urban and natural environment by encouraging, empowering and equipping the people of Hawai‘i to mālama the trees in our ‘āina.” Since its inception in 1991, Kaulunani has awarded more than $3 million to 410 projects and organizations across the state, in the form of cost-share grants that were matched with $7.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions. Advisory Council members have the opportunity to contribute to important urban forestry initiatives across the state as well as join the program’s legacy.

The Kaulunani Advisory Council acts in a volunteer, advisory capacity to DOFAW and provides guidance and direction for the Kaulunani program and Kaulunani small grants program. Responsibilities include reviewing the State’s Forest Action Plan and providing input and recommendations for projects, subgrants, and educational and marketing initiatives. Members also have the opportunity to consult on the annual Federal Program grant proposal, as well as other Federal or non-federal funding opportunities.

Currently, the Council is composed of professionals from across the state, ranging from arborists to landscape architects, federal and municipal agency representatives, government planners to community-based non-profit leaders. We seek applications from a diverse set of fields and locations throughout the state.

Residents of all islands are encouraged to apply, particularly residents of Maui County and Kaua’i County, which are currently underrepresented on the Council.

Professionals from all fields and areas of expertise are encouraged to apply; however current needs on the Council are the areas of: fund raising and development, communications/public relations, health care, private sector.

Priority will be given to applications received by November 1st, in advance of the November 12th Council meeting. Applications will then be considered on a rolling basis. Council members commit to a 3-year term with quarterly meetings, both in-person and online. Detailed Council guidelines and applications can be found on the Kaulunani website: www.Kaulunani.org and is operated in partnership with the non-profit organization Smart Trees Pacific.

For more information about Kaulunani’s Council and programs contact: Heather McMillen, Kaulunani Program Coordinator: [email protected]

