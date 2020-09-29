Riverton's College View/West Main traffic signal to receive new wiring

The traffic signal at the intersection of College View/West Main will be shut down at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, for installation of new wiring as part of continuing improvements on West Main Street in Riverton.
During the outage, traffic at the intersection will be controlled with stop signs.
The traffic signal is scheduled to go live with new wiring on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
