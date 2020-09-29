Innova Solutions announces SmartEdge digital payments platform for real-time and omni-channel payment solutions

SmartEdge from Innova Solutions is an enterprise-grade, cloud-agnostic, data-driven and API-enabled digital payment platform.

With SmartEdge, enterprises can drive innovation while improving straight-through processing, supporting real-time and immediate payment settlement and reconciliation, and accelerating time-to-market.” — Rajkumar Velagapudi, President of Innova Solutions

DULUTH, GA , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global leader in next-generation digital services and solutions, today announced the availability of SmartEdge, an enterprise-grade, cloud-agnostic, data-driven, API-enabled digital payment platform. With this announcement, Innova now becomes one of the most comprehensive solution providers for the payments industry.

SmartEdge enables digital payments for financial institutions, enterprises with cross-border transactions, merchants in various industries, and payment processors on multiple payment networks worldwide. It allows enterprises to create market differentiating solutions for digital banking, transaction switching, card issuance, smart algorithm-driven reconciliation, multi-currency mobile wallets, and associated processing.

SmartEdge caters to global market needs by supporting enterprise-configured rules to customize payment processing for differentiated offerings and by leveraging a multi-tenant feature to create white-labeled service offerings. On a single, configurable platform, SmartEdge is designed to support cross-border remittance services, card-issuing services, mobile payment ecosystems, and other payment business models. Born in the cloud, this platform supports enterprise-grade features for scale, security, reliability, and performance.

The SmartEdge payment platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to improve the customer experience by allowing enterprises to derive deeper insights from their payment transactions. The platform also uses AI and SmartContracts to help enterprises drive new and secure business models and increase operational efficiency through deeper insights into payment behavior and customer segmentation.

"Our SmartEdge payment platform is the culmination of more than 20 years of supporting payments for companies worldwide," said Rajkumar Velagapudi, President of Innova Solutions. "With SmartEdge, enterprises can drive innovation while improving straight-through processing, supporting real-time and immediate payment settlement, supporting reconciliation, and accelerating time-to-market."

For more information on SmartEdge: www.innovasolutions.com/payment-solutions/

About Innova Solutions

From cloud transformation to data services to managed IT operations, Innova Solutions, an ACS Solutions company, provides a broad array of proven, tested, cost effective, and enterprise scale technologies and services that leverage latest technology and delivery models to deliver high value in the cloud, in the data center, and across complex interconnected environments. For more information, please visit www.innovasolutions.com.

About ACS Solutions

ACS Solutions is a global provider of information technology solutions and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Solutions has served Fortune 1000 companies globally for over 20 years. The company employs more than 17,000 employees and consultants worldwide, from offices and development centers across the United States and abroad. ACS Solutions provides complex IT solutions with technical skill, business acumen, and passion. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.