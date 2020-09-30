SWAG Day, a DRIVE IN, Social Distance Dance-a-thon Fundraiser for This is my S.W.A.G. Foundation
SWAG Day, a DRIVE IN, Social Distance Dance-a-thon Fundraiser for This is my S.W.A.G. Foundation on October 17th on Long Island, NY.LEVITTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is my S.W.A.G Foundation is Kicking-Off Fundraising Event to Raise Money for
Healthy Dance Program at School Districts Across Long Island --Call to Action: Children to Participate in Safe & Socially Distanced Dance-A-Thon-- Levittown, New York, (September 15, 2020)- This is my S.W.A.G. Foundation, sister to KerboomKidz, which provides both physical and mental health to schools through dance programs, is hosting a socially distanced live Dance-A-Thon fundraising event on, Saturday, October 17 at Adventureland from 9:30am- 12:30pm, which will bring the KerboomKidz program to underprivileged school districts on Long Island, either remotely or socially distanced. The fundraising event is taking place during September’s National Childhood Obesity Month through October in an effort to educate children about the importance of staying physically active, while adhering to state laws surrounding COVID-19 (1) . According to Kershel Anthony, President of This is my S.W.A.G. Foundation, “Through my dance program I have seen how a combination of childhood obesity and the pandemic has impacted kids, both physically and mentally. Providing safe and healthy options for children to stay active is not only essential, but provides a strong foundation for a healthy lifestyle as children transcend into adulthood. This event is a fun concert that will have kids and parents dancing on their feet socially distanced, while winning raffles and playing kid-friendly trivia
games.” Registration sales will go towards bringing the dance program to the following school districts in the 2020-2021 school year: Riverhead and Wyandanch. Recently, Total Shape magazine conducted a survey on over 5,000 parents on the East Coast that found children in New York have gained between 8-10 pounds during the pandemic. The survey reveals the lack of physical activity and change in diet as the main reason for the increase in weight. (2,3) Childhood obesity continues to be a serious health problem in the US affecting nearly 13.7 million children and adolescents. (4) According to Mr. Anthony, “ During this time of Covid-19, as schools across Long Island are unable to provide after school activities and are limited to the kinds of physical activity during the class day, these programs offer a safe alternative that school districts can use remotely and via social distancing.”
Fundraising Activities:
All those interested can pre-register for the event at www.thisismyswag.org or on eventzilla. All those who purchase tickets to the event are eligible to win raffle prizes (Bicycle, Nintendo DS and SWAG backpacks).
To encourage community service, parents are asked to help children download the S.W.A.G. Pack pamphlet to fill out community supportive coloring pages to be distributed to Northport Veteran’s Hospital and Bristol Assisted Living. Parents are also asked to donate canned food items that will be distributed to Chi Mooreland Community Housing and Long Island Cares. Both the coloring pages and food items will be collected at the event, and select participants will be highlighted during the concert break.
About This is my S.W.A.G. Foundation:
This is my S.W.A.G. is a non-profit organization that helps students across the nation become stronger versions of themselves through our arts, movement, and leadership programs. To date, . Kershel Anthony, President of This is my S.W.A.G., started a children’s fitness program in 2013 called KerboomKidz. This program became a fitness trend in schools all across Long Island and the Tri-State area. Being that he was in and out of schools often with his program, he realized some arts and physical education programs were being cut due to the fact that they are not state tested curriculum. Kershel wanted to change that, every child should have the right to grow artistically and be the best versions of themselves physically and socially. This is my S.W.A.G. is a foundation that puts arts programs, their own physical education curriculum, and leadership programs in low to no budgeted schools, special needs programs, and camps all across the nation.
Tiffany Castillo
This is my S.W.A.G. Foundation
+1 516-806-2001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook