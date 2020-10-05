American Apartment Owners Association Hosts First Virtual Event For Rental Industry Professionals
This live 2-day event features 20+ industry experts, 15 vendors, and 5 keynote speakers including NFL Quarterback Joe Theismann and HGTV star Carrie Locklyn.
I'm looking forward to providing a safe and virtual space for rental property owners to come together and learn, especially during these challenging times.”CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Apartment Owners Association is excited to announce its first virtual 2-day event on October 14th and 15th 2020, for income property owners, property management companies, and real estate professionals.
This live event will feature keynote speakers including Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback Joe Theismann, HGTV star Carrie Locklyn, actor and author Scott Christopher, landlord and comedian Charles Marshall, and world-renowned property management coach Ernest Oriente. Over 20 industry experts will be sharing their knowledge and answering your questions on topics including: COVID-19 and Your Investment Property, Tax Strategies, Real Estate Roundtable, Assistance Animals, Refurbishing Rentals, Estate Planning and Investing, and more.
In addition to the curated workshops, a virtual trade show floor with 19 vendors will feature our Diamond Exhibitor Refinished Bath Solutions. Platinum Exhibitors will include TenantAlert.com and LeaseGuarantee. Gold Exhibitors presenting include Financial Tax Strategies and Rentometer.
"I'm looking forward to providing a safe virtual space for rental property owners to come together and learn, especially during these challenging times," said Jeff Cronrod, President of AAOA. "We hope our attendees will walk away with a better sense of how to manage their rentals through the pandemic and beyond."
Space is limited, get your ticket today! Visit http://aaoa.com/expo/release
Since 2004, the American Apartment Owners Association has grown to become the largest association of its kind in the country with over 120,000 members nationwide. Whether you own a single rental unit or manage numerous rental units, we offer a variety of services including thorough tenant screening, state-specific landlord forms, live and on-demand educational webinars, and relevant real estate updates. Membership is free, join today at AAOA.com.
Keynote speaker Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback, Joe Theismann, welcomes attendees to AAOA's Virtual Housing Conference & Expo