State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-24

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Courtney Renee Ashby (NA60827208) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. Ashby fell asleep while she was working at an adult family home where she was caring for a vulnerable adult resident who required 24-hour supervision to prevent serious harm or injury to herself. Upon determining that Ashby neglected a vulnerable adult, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Ashby from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In August 2020 the Occupational Therapy Board suspended for at least two years the occupational therapy assistant credential of Lisa A. Bliss (OC00000213). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Bliss financially exploited a vulnerable adult, placed Bliss on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That bars Bliss from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Clark County

In August 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the massage therapist credential of Jordan Ryun Pfeifer (MA60681337), who touched a client improperly and told the client she was beautiful.

King County

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Avelino Uy Go (NA60179331) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his credential. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services determined that Go neglected a vulnerable adult. His placement on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry bans Go from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In August 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least three years the certified nursing assistant credential of Clementino Elio Lavalle (NC60675992), who in 2020 was convicted of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, and of no-contact order violation – domestic violence.

Pierce County

In August 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the massage therapist credential of Alexandra I. Bordelon (MA60503807), who didn’t supply proof of having completed required continuing education.

Snohomish County

In August 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Fatou Camara (NA60555948) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credential. While she was working at a residential facility, Camara didn’t properly prepare a resident’s meal and didn’t monitor him while he ate. The resident choked on his food. Camara didn’t perform appropriate life-saving measures. The resident died. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Camara neglected a vulnerable adult, placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Camara can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Yakima County

In August 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Sonya Rebecca Elizondo (NC10068870), who didn’t respond to a Department of Health inquiry about a complaint alleging she financially exploited a client.