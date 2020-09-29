Death of an Indigenous Woman in Joliette: Who Ensures the Rights and Dignity of Indigenous People in Quebec’s Public System?

/EIN News/ -- WENDAKE, Quebec, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec (RCAAQ) wishes to extend its deepest condolences and support to the family and loved ones of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who died Monday under tragic circumstances in a Joliette hospital.



This event adds to the list of tragedies in recent years involving Indigenous people in Quebec’s public services. Racism in police forces, hospitals, youth protection services and courts has been repeatedly documented in reports and by commissions. The many cases and testimonials in recent years unfortunately lead us to confirm that Indigenous people—mainly Indigenous women—are justified in feeling unsafe when entrusting their own lives and health, and those of their families, to Quebec’s public services.

This begs serious questions. Is the government accountable for the goodwill and safety of its services?

Tanya Sirois, Executive Director of the RCAAQ

On this first anniversary of the tabling of the Viens Commission report on relations between Indigenous people and certain public services in Quebec, it would be unrealistic to think that nearly 150 years of assimilation and colonization policies would change in just one year. There is still a great deal of work ahead to correct so many injustices. However, the Government of Québec must begin by recognizing the need to take action to eliminate systemic racism against Indigenous people in public institutions.

A radical change is necessary. Indigenous people are not safe in the Quebec public system. The authorities must lift the veil on this tragedy and should not attempt to protect those responsible, as has occurred in the past in cases involving Indigenous victims.

Philippe Meilleur, President of the RCAAQ

The events surrounding the death of this Indigenous woman in Joliette must be thoroughly investigated, and the leaders of Quebec’s public institutions must make a genuine commitment to change.

For many years now, the Native Friendship Centres in Quebec have been raising awareness among government officials about the issues Indigenous people face. It is our collective responsibility to ensure the wellness of Indigenous citizens. May we have the courage to act together so that the tragic death of Joyce Echaquan is not forgotten. Together, let’s take action for true change!