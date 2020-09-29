MEDIA ADVISORY: Department of Public Safety Hosts Community Forum

In accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 145, NCDPS is proactively working to promote positive relationships between law enforcement and communities to create a safer North Carolina. To that end, the department will host a community forum entitled: Partnering with Our Communities – Together We Will Create a Safer North Carolina. State and local law enforcement and community leaders will participate in the forum. People in the Triad community are invited to participate virtually or by sending in questions to the panel. The goal is to have an open discussion about services law enforcement provides to communities, what is working well and what can be improved, especially when interacting with people of color. WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. WHERE: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held virtually.

VIEWING/PARTICIPATION INFORMATION HERE: www.ncdps.gov/communitypartnership

The forum panelists include: Secretary Erik A. Hooks, Department of Public Safety; Col. Glenn McNeill, Commander, NC State Highway Patrol; Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Forsyth County; Chief Catrina A. Thompson, Winston-Salem Police Department; Dr. Denise Nation, Winston-Salem State University; William Herrera, Hispanic League board member/retired law enforcement; and Pastor Jayson Sloan, St. Peter’s Church & World Outreach Center. ###