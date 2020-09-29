RELEASE: Public meeting and public hearing on Align biogas project rescheduled for November 16, comment period extended

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a public meeting followed by a public hearing on Monday, November 16, 2020 on a draft permit for Align RNG, LLC. Members of the public are invited to attend online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed air permit. The hearing was previously scheduled for October 20. The comment period has been extended through November 20.

Align RNG, LLC has submitted an application for a facility which would gather and process biogas from 19 hog farms. During the public meeting session, DAQ will provide information and answer questions about the air quality permit application. To provide the community with full context for the project, the Division of Water Resources will also offer information on the permit applications under review for the digesters and lagoon coverings proposed at the farms as well.

DAQ will begin the public hearing immediately after the public meeting to take comment on the draft air permit.

Event title: Public Hearing/Public Meeting for Align RNG, LLC

Date and Time: November 16, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 171 380 3983

Event Password: NCDAQ

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on November 16. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/33qAtqx or call (919) 618-0968.

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

The comment period is open through November 20, 2020. Comments can be submitted via email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Align Energy." Comments can also be submitted by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-8714 or by mail to:

Dean Carroll

Wilmington Regional Office

127 Cardinal Drive Ext.

Wilmington, NC 28405

Comments received on the draft air permit during the initial June comment period are still under consideration. Feedback from the hearing and second comment period will be combined with initial public comments. All comments will be included and addressed in Hearing Officer’s report.

The draft permits, permit applications, draft permit reviews, and environmental justice draft report can be found here.

