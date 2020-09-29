» News » 2020 » Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts volunteer pr...

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park hosts volunteer program highlighting stream critters and stream health Oct. 10

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 29, 2020 – Park staff invites the public to join a small team led by an experienced Stream Team volunteer in monitoring a section of the stream at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. Volunteers will catch aquatic animals and conduct chemical tests of the water quality as part of an ongoing citizen science project.

Due to public health concerns, those interested in participating must sign up in advance, in order to help park staff form teams. Registration is available online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUflMFMA7VByK-eZoOD1kglOl-AFfYlBDmosYFERNSC7haow/viewform or by calling 573-886-4330.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required. A free sack lunch will be provided.

This stream monitoring blitz is held each spring and fall and is co-sponsored by Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Boone County Stormwater Management and Missouri Stream Teams. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region VII, through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, has provided partial funding for this project under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located at 5901 S. Highway 163, Columbia. For more information about this event, call 573-449-7402.

