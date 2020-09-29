FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Sets October 1 Start for Bus Lane Camera Pilot on Georgia Avenue NW

(Washington, DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced a three-month research pilot for a bus lane camera at the intersection of Georgia Avenue NW and Bryant Street NW. The pilot is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2020 and will continue through January 1, 2021.

“Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, DDOT continues to prioritize improving bus travel in the District by installing more dedicated bus lanes,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “The data we collect through this pilot will be used to evaluate how we can make our current and future bus lane operations safer and more efficient.

DDOT will collect data on how the bus lane is being used, specifically the number of unauthorized vehicles using the lane while it operational. The data collected will be for research purposes only. Through the pilot, DDOT aims to better understand the infrastructure and organizational systems needed to perform automated bus lane enforcement and how to review and process the camera footage.

The bus lane camera pilot was originally installed at the intersection of Eye Street NW and 16th Street NW. However, due to atypical traffic patterns resulting from the public health emergency caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), and the installation of the Black Lives Matter Plaza, the camera is being relocated to collect data from the Georgia Ave NW bus lane.

Learn more about DDOT’s Bus Priority Program at ddot.dc.gov/page/bus-priority.

###

