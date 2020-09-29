New Hope Network Reschedules Natural Products Expo for May 24-27, 2021

Leading Natural and Organic Products Expo to Take Place at Anaheim Convention Center with New Dates and New Safety Measures

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Network today announced it will reschedule the in-person Natural Products Expo West event for May 24-27, 2021. The previously scheduled March 2021 date has been moved due to uncertainty surrounding the potential continued impacts of COVID-19. The Expo will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. Monday through Thursday concluding in advance of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.



New Hope Network is committed to offering the natural and organic products industry meaningful ways to stay connected while ensuring the safety of its partners and attendees. Revised measures for the May event will include: increased health and safety procedures, the altering of networking events, and virtual options for most education sessions. Registration is set to open mid-November, with housing opening the beginning of 2021.

In response to the rescheduled date, Lacey Gautier, group show director said, “As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on in-person events and our industry, we are confident the later dates of May 24-27 will contribute to the likelihood of Natural Products Expo West taking place in 2021. We hope the additional 12 weeks will result in more of the progress and recovery needed to return to travel and to gatherings with the necessary security and safety assurances in place. We believe the connections made, and business conducted in, an in-person environment are essential aspects of our industry. We are committed to providing timely and transparent communication as we work toward our return and recovery.”

New Hope Network is collaborating with, and receiving guidance from, authorities including the State of California, Orange County Health Department, Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) on the health and safety measures and protocols that will be put into place for Expo West 2021. A regularly updated list of protocols can be found on the Expo West COVID Health and Safety Measures page.

For more information visit: www.expowest.com. Follow @NatProdExpo on Twitter and Instagram, and visit us on Facebook for ongoing conversations.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

