BTO and NREL Partner on GEM Fellowships – Applications by November 13!

The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technologies Office (BTO) is proud to announce a new partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to fund Graduate Education for Minority Students (GEM) fellows. The GEM program recruits high-quality, underrepresented students looking to pursue graduate degrees in applied science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

As a part of their fellowship, GEM students are matched to organizations where they can work alongside world-renowned researchers and with cutting-edge technologies. This partnership with NREL continues BTO’s efforts to drive workforce development in the energy-efficiency and building technology fields.

In 2019, GEM honored NREL with its Corporate Leadership Award and praised NREL Director Martin Keller as an “influential leader” with a “commitment and passion for public service and dedication to creating better opportunities for members of underrepresented groups in STEM-related fields.” BTO is excited to officially join this partnership and expand current efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity in building technology careers.

NREL Fellows studying building technologies will support advancements in emerging technologies, including building energy modeling, solid-state lighting, cyber-security, and grid-interactive efficient buildings. Building research also focuses on residential and commercial buildings integration programs, such as Building America, the Better Buildings Challenge, High Impact Technology, and Building Energy Data.

GEM students interested in becoming an NREL Fellow should follow the standard GEM application process and apply for GEM Fellowship funding by November 13, 2020. Visit the GEM website at www.gemfellowship.org for additional schedule and application details.