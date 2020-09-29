Do Gold / Silver Price Trends Signal Time to Sell Your Estate Jewelry?
Kenneth G Rare Coins experts see gold and silver price volatility as opportunity for estate jewelry sellers to take advantage of current trendsMISHAWAKA, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth G Rare Coins and Estate Jewelry experts see the current price volatility in precious metals as a potential opportunity for sellers of estate jewelry to cash-out now with gold spot prices up more than 17% and silver up 60% over the last six months. The company points out that sellers may be concerned about future volatility based on uncertainties surrounding the election in the United States and the potential for COVID-19 to negatively impact global economic growth.
The company provides additional information for anyone considering selling estate jewelry or coin collections online at www.kennethgrarecoins.com/insights under the heading “Five Things You Need to Know Before Selling Your Estate Jewelry”. Point number two for sellers is “Make a List: If you have multiple items of estate jewelry to sell, it's a good idea to take pictures and create an inventory of what you have. If you have receipts or appraisals, or original boxes take pictures of them too.”
In addition to the newly launched Insights page, the Kenneth G Rare Coins website includes real-time twenty-four hour spot pricing charts for both gold and silver, with insights on buying gold as an investment and the many forms that investment can take including gold bars, and numismatic coins.
About Kenneth G. Rare Coins & Estate Jewelry
Established in 1989, Kenneth G. Rare Coins has grown to become a regional leader recognized for its expertise, fairness and honesty buying and selling gold, silver, diamonds, rare coins, estate jewelry precious stones and other collectibles, with free appraisals. The company’s founder and principal has met the requirements of study for the Gemological Institute of America’s Graduate Diamond program. For store hours and location details visit www.kennethgrarecoins.com.
