DRMS Names New Legal Director, Announces New Hires

For nearly thirty years, Disability Rights Mississippi has championed the rights of individuals with disabilities through protection, advocacy, and legal services. This work would not be possible without a staff of committed, skilled individuals who are driven by the mission of DRMS. DRMS is proud to continue this legacy and announce the arrival of its new Legal Director, as well as additional new hires.

“DRMS is thrilled to welcome three new staff members,” said Polly Tribble, Executive Director of DRMS. “It is always exciting to grow as an agency and have new perspectives. We look forward to the unique contributions each of our new members will bring to DRMS!”

Kattie Henderson has been appointed as the new Legal Director of DRMS. With a robust background in immigration law, Henderson brings a wealth of knowledge to DRMS. Her previous experience is ideally suited to transition into disability rights. Henderson will oversee DRMS’ Rep Payee and Children’s Rights team, and she will also prioritize a focus on Medicaid issues.

In addition to her work at several law firms in Mississippi and Kentucky, Henderson previously owned and operated her own legal practice; additionally, she served as Clerk for The Honorable Justice Jim Kitchens of the Mississippi Supreme Court. Henderson received her J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law and her B.A. in Forensic Science from The University of Southern Mississippi.

“I’m excited to join the experienced and passionate staff at Disability Rights Mississippi, especially during this challenging time,” Henderson said. “I look forward to working to protect and advocate for the rights of people with disabilities throughout Mississippi.”

Will Stokes joins DRMS’ Rep Payee team as Rep Payee Investigator. After several years working in banking, Stokes brings a strong background of financial experience to the Rep Payee team. Most recently, Stokes held the position of Team Lead and Financial Relationship Senior Consultant at Regions Bank in Richland, MS. Stokes has also served his community in his previous work as a youth pastor and substitute teacher. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Mississippi.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve in this role with Disability Rights Mississippi,” said Stokes. “I am looking forward to advocating for individuals with disabilities on a daily basis. I’m excited to be in their corner!”

Jane Walton has assumed the role of Communications Director, a new position at DRMS. Walton—who has experience with digital strategy, public relations, and design across various industries—will oversee a rebranding of the agency and work to share the mission and initiatives of the agency through various channels. She holds a B.A. in Communications from Mississippi State University and received her M.A. in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Mississippi.

“My new DRMS colleagues are such passionate, committed champions of people with disabilities in Mississippi and it’s a privilege to join them,” Walton said. “I’m thrilled about what’s in store for the DRMS brand and for the opportunity to increase awareness of the agency and its vital work.”

The mission of Disability Rights Mississippi is to promote, protect and advocate for the legal and human rights of all people with disabilities, and to assist them with full inclusion in home, community, education and employment.