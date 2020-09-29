Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kroger Grocery Stores Now Helping Ohioans Get Ready to Vote at Every Store Statewide

In this spring’s primary, Kroger stepped up to provide absentee ballot request forms at their stores. This fall, they are encouraging more Ohioans to make sure their voice is heard.

Earlier today, regional liaisons from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office completed the drop off of absentee ballot applications, voter registration forms, and posters with voting information to 131 Kroger stores across Ohio. Voters may find these materials at the customer service desk at each Kroger location.

“Running a successful election requires much more than the dedicated professionals at our county boards of elections, it takes the community-at-large,” said LaRose. “Whether you’re serving as a poll worker, volunteering at your county board, or a local business helping your fellow Ohioans get registered to vote, you’re making a difference. Thank you to our friends at Kroger for helping make sure more Ohioans get their voice heard this November.”

The voter registration deadline to vote in the 2020 general election is October 5th, 2020. Ohioans choosing to cast an absentee ballot should submit their application as soon as possible. Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning October 6th.

