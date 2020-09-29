Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wall Street Journal to host virtual Women In the Workplace Forum

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal’s annual Women In the Workplace Forum will be held online on September 30, 2020.

This year’s one-day forum will spotlight the ways that senior leaders are staying committed to building better workplaces for all individuals, even when business has been upended. The program is completely customizable so that audience members can choose the conversations that fit their schedule and goals. The schedule of events includes in-depth interviews with top CEOs, a highly interactive virtual Town Hall, insightful and immersive workshops and a networking reception.

Speakers include:

  • Michele G. Buck | Chairman, President and CEO, The Hershey Company
  • Linda Boff | CMO and VP, Learning and Culture, GE
  • Thasunda Brown Duckett | CEO, Chase Consumer Banking
  • Jewel Burks Solomon | Managing Partner, Collab Capital; Head of Google for Startups, US, Google
  • Sarah Cooper | Author and Comedian
  • Alexander Hardy | CEO, Genentech
  • Sheryl Sandberg | COO, Facebook; Co-founder, LeanIn.Org
  • Tracey Pickett | Founder and CEO, Hairbella
  • Kevin Sneader | Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company
  • Jacqueline M. Welch | CHRO and Chief Diversity Officer, Freddie Mac

The forum coincides with the launch of the sixth annual WSJ Women in the Workplace report, highlighting exclusive data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company.  

A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here. Members of the press interested in attending should contact Steve Severinghaus or Jessica Mara.

Media Contacts:
Steve Severinghaus
Senior Director, Communications
steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com

Jessica Mara
Communications Manager
jessica.mara@dowjones.com

Wall Street Journal to host virtual Women In the Workplace Forum

