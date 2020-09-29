COMMISSION DEDICATES HEARING ROOM IN MEMORY OF BELOVED STAFF ATTORNEY

September 29, 2020

Hallowell, Maine -The Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) honored attorney and friend Chris Simpson today, in a dedication of the hearing room at its new Hallowell location.

"Not only was Chris deeply passionate about life and his work as an MPUC attorney, he was a great friend who showed kindness, compassion, and had a great sense of humor," said Commission Chairman Philip L. Bartlett, II. In addition to routine cases, he took on some of the most challenging utility cases and was admired by his coworkers and industry professionals for his attention to detail and devotion to Maine utility customers.

I had the greatest respect for Chris, said MPUC Commissioner Randall Davis. He was an exceptional person and his untimely death was a loss for the Commission and the people of Maine. The Simpson Room will remind us each day of his great service.

Chris Simpson was an inspiration to those who knew and worked with him, said Commissioner Bruce Williamson. His memory lives on in our hearts and his legacy through his more than 30-years of great work for the people of Maine.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

