President urges union to build prosperous Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 29 - The President of the Republic, Joao Lourenço, Tuesday called for union to build the prosperous country that the Angolans want and pointed to domestic production as a way to overcome the difficulties that Angola is facing. ,

Speaking at the inauguration of the members of the Economic and Social Council, the holder of the Executive Power said that the current difficulties were due to the low price of oil (the country's main export product) on the international market and the rise of Covid-19 pnademic.

According to the Head of State, this is a bet that should count on private national and foreign investment in agriculture, fisheries, industry, tourism, real estate and other branches of the national economy.

"With this we will also increase the offer of employment for our citizens, in particular for young people", he stressed, adding that for this front he counts on "the knowledge and experience of the personalities who make up this Economic and Social Council".

President João Lourenço believes that together we can find "the best ways out of this difficult situation in which we find ourselves, but which will be overcome if we work together with optimism and hope for better days".

The storm will pass, continued the President, but the bonanza only comes with the organized and selfless work of the best children of the country, of those who seek to do well what they know how to do, putting that knowledge in favour of the economic and social development of the country.

"Together we will discover the opportunities that lie hidden behind what appear to be only difficulties. Together we will discover the ways of creating wealth and ending poverty," he told the members of the new consultation body.

The statesman said that the situation in Angola was transversal to practically all other countries, industrialised and non-industrialised, more or less developed, oil producers and non-oil producers.

He noted that all the world's economies had been seriously affected by the fall in crude oil prices and more recently, since the start of 2020, by the outbreak and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic on a global scale.

The President of the Republic considered that "these unfavourable events, whose solution does not depend solely and above all on us, force us to be increasingly resourceful and creative in seeking the most appropriate measures to adapt our programmes, our targets, to the current situation and circumstances".

In his speech, João Lourenço stated that in the three years of governmental action he has always tried to work with organized civil society, with NGOs, churches, professional and business associations, which have helped to find the best ways to solve the economic and social problems facing the country.

According to the Head of State, the creation of the Economic and Social Council is a consequence of the positive experience in the work that the Technical Business Group has been developing with the Government for the best framework of the private business sector in the economy.

The Economic and Social Council is a body for reflection on macroeconomic, business and social issues, which is at the disposal of the holder of the Executive Power for consultation in matters of Government interest.

It is autonomous and does not form part of the public administration. It has 45 members, chosen from recognised experts in the fields of economic and social sciences, businessmen and managers with notable experience at national and international level, and a two-year term of office.

Also this Tuesday, in another ceremony, the head of Government, João Lourenço, swore in Jorge Bengui Calumbo as Secretary of State for Land Transport.

Likewise, Maria Fernanda Cavungo took office as Vice-Governor for the Political, Economic and Social Sector, and António Rosário Alex Mutunda, as Vice-Governor for the Technical Area and Infrastructures, both of the province of Uíge.