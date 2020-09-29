Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Apply by Oct. 1 for a Small Business Recovery Initiative Grant from Milwaukee County

Thursday, Oct. 1 is the deadline for Milwaukee County businesses to apply for a Small Business Recovery Initiative Grant from the Milwaukee County Economic Development Corp.

The grants are meant for businesses facing immediate financial pressure due to COVID-19. Business owners of color, women and veterans are especially encouraged to apply.

Grant amounts will range from $7,500 to $20,000 and can be used to restock inventory, purchase PPE, make facility modifications that prevent the spread of COVID-19, or to cover the cost of the business’s mortgage/rent, utilities or payroll.

Applicants must be for-profit businesses located in Milwaukee County with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and with 2019 revenues greater than $0 but less than $2 million, among other criteria.

Learn more or apply for a grant.

