Jefferson Landing hosts Landing After Hours: WPA Murals in Missouri Oct. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 29, 2020 – Missouri State Museum staff invites the public to attend a program highlighting Works Progress Administration murals in Missouri as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 7.

A mural is defined as painting that is permanently affixed and generally harmonizes with the architectural details of a wall or ceiling. The Missouri State Capitol displays murals in many areas, but it was not the only public building to receive this type of decoration. In order to combat the crippling economic effects of the Great Depression, our federal government funded a program to bring art to its citizens and provide jobs for artists through the Works Progress Administration or WPA. This presentation provides a discussion of the WPA murals created in Missouri and seeks to understand why murals were such a popular art form in early 20th century America.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month. Programs are held in the Lohman Building at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. Doors to the historic site will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Participants should come early and enter the doors on the track side to explore the historic site before the program. The program will be held in the first floor classroom, easily accessible from the south entrance door. Convenient parking is available in the lot next to the Lohman Building.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged and may be required by local order.

The Jefferson Landing State Historic Site is located at 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City. For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

