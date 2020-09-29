Travel Advisory: Lane and Ramp Closures Start This Week for Airport Connector Near Post Road in Warwick

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will be temporarily closing lanes and ramps on a portion of the Airport Connector in Warwick on Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 8 for resurfacing. At least one lane in each direction on the Airport Connector will remain open at all times, but detours will be needed for brief periods for those using the on and off-ramps at Post Road.

RIDOT is repaving this part of the Airport Connector, between the Jefferson Boulevard and Post Road exits, following bridge repair work to the Collingwood Railroad Bridge. One lane in each direction has been closed on the bridge since August 2019.

The Department will begin milling the old pavement on September 30 starting at 8 p.m. There will be brief two-hour closures during the evening and overnight hours for the Post Road exit on the Airport Connector eastbound (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and the on-ramp from Post Road to the Airport Connector westbound (12 a.m. to 2 a.m.). All roadwork will be done by 6 a.m. the next day.

The following week on October 8, RIDOT will be paving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Again, the Department will close the two ramps for brief two-hour periods, with the Post Road exit closed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the on-ramp to the Airport Connector closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. When paving is done at 3 p.m., the Department will remove the long-term lane restriction on the Airport Connector, allowing two lanes of travel in both directions over the bridge.

The work is part of the $10.1 million Statewide Bridge Repairs Contract 4 project which includes concrete repairs, bridge joint repairs and other activities on three bridges in Warwick and one in North Kingstown. All bridges carry traffic over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Statewide Bridge Repairs Contract 4 project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.