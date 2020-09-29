Justin Belill: Covid-19 Survivor Donating Plasma to Help With Development of Vaccine
Justin Belill Covid-19 Survivor Donating Plasma to Help With Development of VaccineTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Belill was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020 luckily, he made a full recovery and was not left with any lingering symptoms.
Justin Belill has decided to join the few thousand other people in the United States and donate plasma next week to help in the fight against Covid-19.
Justin Belill Brief Bio
His decision to donate plasma is not surprising, as he has spent most of his adult life protecting his country and volunteering. Justin Belill currently lives in Tampa, FL, but he grew up in Northern Michigan. He loves amusement parks and rollercoasters; he is an avid traveler and Peru is his favorite vacation spot.
He enjoys working out and keeping fit, Justin Belill was in the military and did three deployments: Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait. He also speaks several languages.
Justin Belill has always had an interest in aviation and airlines. He worked for Delta and AirTran. This interest came in handy for his love of travel and learning about different cultures.
Justin Belill enjoys volunteering in his community. Which no doubt plans a role in his desire to donate plasma to help Covid-19 patients.
The Covid-19 Struggle
Scientists around the globe have been scrambling for months now to come up with a vaccine as well as any treatments both of which are equally important in saving lives. As of September 3, 2020, globally 26,074,609 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and 6,220,061 in the United States. With 1,053,007 fatalities globally the healthcare personnel are willing to try almost anything to save lives and Plasma is the newest possible treatment they are considering.
Technically the plasma treatments are still considered a “clinical trial” but because of the massive amount of lives lost the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) was adamant that the plasma would not be used as a treatment. On August 21, 2020, they changed their minds and are proceeding cautiously.
However, that is not stopping people like Justin Belill from donating the plasma and hospitals from using it to treat severely ill patients.
The plasma attained from the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients also known as (convalescent plasma) is being assessed as a possible treatment for patients who may not survive the virus. There are many high-risk patients that are considered to have serious or life-threatening Coronavirus infections or complications from the virus.
Scientists hope that blood samples can also be used to help understand a patients’ immune response to Covid19 to help the development of treatments and vaccines. The plasma from one person can help up to four seriously ill patients and Justin Belill will continue to donate the plasma as long as needed or allowed by his physician.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here