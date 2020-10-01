Safe Harbor CPAs Announces a Post on Finding the Best Tax Accountant and CPA Firm in San Francisco in 2020 Returns
Safe Harbor CPAs announces new post on how to find the best tax accountant and CPA firm in San Francisco.
States and the federal government as well as even cities and localities have issued many new regulatory programs and rebates during the Pandemic.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a team of accountants in San Francisco, California, is proud to announce a new post on finding the best CPA in San Francisco for high income, business, and international tax needs. 2020 has been a chaotic and difficult year in many ways, including in tax policy, and San Francisco businesses and high-income residents are scrambling to identify tax accountants that can help them mitigate their taxes during these trying times.
— Chun Wong
"States and the federal government, as well as even cities and localities, have issued many new regulatory programs and rebates during the Pandemic," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "For this reason, we are conducting content outreach so that interested businesses, corporations, and high-income individuals can learn about us as they seek the best tax accountant for their needs not just in San Francisco or the Bay Area but throughout California."
Persons who would like to read the post can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/the-size-of-a-cpa-is-not-important-what-counts-is-expertise/. The post advocates that people not focus on the size of a firm, whether or not it has a fancy branding campaign, or whether it has a prestigious downtown San Francisco address. Instead, interested persons are urged to do their homework up to and including reaching out for no-obligation consultations on their tax needs. Of special note is the firm's emphasis on international tax issues (see https://www.safeharborcpa.com/international-tax/), and its reputation as one of the top-rated international tax CPA firms in California. Many San Franciscans have international tax exposure and look to the firm for advice. Some have a simple need such as expat tax return preparation for the United States and Canada, for instance. Others have more complex needs as when they have business interests not just in the United States but in foreign countries. Still, others have a property in multiple countries and are keen to minimize their tax risk across international borders. Only a trained CPA can investigate the facts and give advice as to how to minimize taxes.
A NEW TAX ENVIRONMENT THAT CROSSES BORDERS
Here is the background for this release. 2020 has seen a major international crisis as COVID-19 spread from its origin in China across the globe. Countries have attempted different strategies to mitigate the virus as well as its interrelated effects such as those on the economy. In the United States, different US states have also tried different strategies including tax rebates, unemployment insurance, and business loans that may or may not be forgiven. US-based businesses thus might face different regulations in different states, while an international business might face even more complexity. Many San Francisco residents are foreign nationals and thus they face the need for expat tax return preparation. For these reasons, Safe Harbor LLP has aggressively created content to educate the public on the need to identify a best-in-class tax accountant as soon as possible.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
Safe Harbor CPA
http://www.safeharborcpa.com
Tel. 415.742.4249
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here