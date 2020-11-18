California Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in California to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Specific Plan for Better Compensation

"We are appealing to the family of a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in California to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

SACRAMENTO , CALIFORNIA, USA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the family of a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in California to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation-and a specific plan on how to get the best results. We know that with the Coronavirus, the wildfires and everything else going on in California many people with mesothelioma have not started the financial compensation process, and in some instances people like this have not been receiving their medical treatments.

"If this sounds like you or your family member please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to explain what is involved with mesothelioma compensation and to answer your questions. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys, this is all he does in mesothelioma compensation and he will be able to help you. All of Erik's initial conversations with the person with mesothelioma in California can be done over the phone. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. He can help." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

he California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California.

www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.