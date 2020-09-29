Bren Simon: Aspen Institute Pavilion in Madeline Albright’s Honor

Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion

The following is taken from Bren Simon’s 2017 article regarding the Aspen Institute’s work to discuss and address the challenges facing our nation and world.

The mission of The Melvin and Bren Simon Foundation & The Joshua Max Simon Foundation is to empower others, and to make positive indelible differences on the lives of others, with each gift we give.” — Bren Simon