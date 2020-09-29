Virtu’s Triton EMS Takes Top Ranking in The TRADE’s Global 2020 Execution Management Systems Survey

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity, execution services and analytics and connectivity products is pleased to announce that Virtu’s Triton EMS took the top ranking position amongst 20 other EMS providers in The TRADE’s 2020 Execution Management Systems Survey of buy-side users.



In total, over 495 evaluations were submitted and survey respondents were asked to provide a rating for each EMS provider on a numerical scale from 1.0 (Very Weak) to 7.0 (Excellent), covering 13 functional criteria. Virtu achieved an average score of 6.2 (of 7.0)1 and 38 points above the survey average of 5.82. In general, 5.0 (Good) represents the ‘default’ score of respondents, whilst Virtu achieved a score above 6.0 (Very Good) in 11 of the 13 categories.

Results from the survey indicate that buy side respondents are increasingly focused on quality of execution and ease-of-use leaving behind some of the emphasis on compliance brought about by the MiFID II implementation. The COVID-19 crisis also emphasized the importance of the EMS in providing traders technology to access analytics and liquidity as central to the buy-side operations. Virtu recorded high scores compared with the category average in reliability and availability (6.52), latency (6.29) client service personnel (6.46), ease-of-use (6.35) and overall cost of operation (6.19).

“The outcome of this year’s survey sends a strong message that our clients value the ease-of-use, reliability, client service and FIX capabilities that Triton delivers,” said Mike Loggia, Global Head of Workflow Solutions at Virtu. “We are grateful for the important distinction in this year’s survey - a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our team’s tireless efforts to deliver an outstanding client experience.”

“As market structure experts, we understand the changing nature of the global market landscape and the need for execution tools that facilitate adaptation,” said Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services. “We will continue to invest and enhance solutions that deliver a powerful user experience while ensuring simplicity and ease of use.”

The recognition of Triton follows that of Virtu’s new Frontier execution algos which took the top-ranking position amongst 31 other algo providers in The TRADE’s 2020 Algorithmic Trading Survey of Hedge Funds in July.

