MONTREAL , CANADA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the recently published news article, Triassi emphasizes how he has huge hopes for the city of Montreal when it comes to its economy, specifically in the area of tourism. Part of the reason for this is that Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante recently announced that an investment of $400,000 was being made to establish a new urban organization and space. This is to be used to host cultural activities downtown. The overall goal of this major financial investment is to help local businesses to continue to thrive even when they experience economic or market downturns.

For instance, the city has already set up seven terraces that are available to the public. The hope is that these terraces will attract both tourists and natives to Montreal’s downtown vicinity in the warmer months, thus contributing to the municipality in a positive way economically, according to Triassi.

In addition, activities have already been planned to make the downtown even more captivating for tourists. For instance, events that are culture-centric will include circus acts, live music acts, and theater performances. In fact, about 200 pop-up, or surprise, performances are slated to entertain individuals who have varying tastes and interests.

All in all, according to Peter Triassi of Montreal, business owners throughout the downtown area of Montreal are fairly optimistic about the city’s economy in the coming months. Thanks to the city government’s financial investment of nearly half a million dollars, coupled with the resilient spirit of the city’s entrepreneurs, Montreal is expected to continue to have a bight future no matter what the future brings.

