Leading Edge Jet Center Expands its Business Aviation Footprint

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Ore., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Edge Jet Center (“LEJC”), a provider of business aviation services throughout the Pacific Northwest, today announced the acquisition of Kenmore Aero Services LLC (“Kenmore”), a Fixed-Base Operator (“FBO”) at King County-Boeing Field International Airport (“BFI”) in Seattle, Washington.



Located approximately 15 minutes from downtown Seattle, BFI is one of the busiest primary general aviation airports in the U.S. and serves a blue-chip customer base. In addition to acquiring Kenmore’s current operations, LEJC will invest in developing a new executive terminal and hangar facilities on Kenmore’s leasehold to further enhance its value proposition to customers and competitiveness in the marketplace under the LEJC banner. LEJC already has a presence at the King County-Boeing Field International Airport through its ownership of a 60,000 square foot class A hangar and office complex at 7023 Perimeter Road.

“This is an exciting growth development opportunity for LEJC to meet the essential need for business aviation in the Pacific Northwest and beyond as we pursue consolidation opportunities at growth airports,” said Steven Levesque, Leading Edge Jet Center’s Executive Chairman. “Seattle has been one of the fastest growing metro areas in America over the last decade, and BFI is a highly sought-after airport for business and private aviation travelers. LEJC is proud to extend its safety-first promise and personalized, premier service to current and new clients as we expand our presence at BFI.”

Leading Edge Jet Center, founded in 2005 and established as a standalone company in August 2019, provides business aviation and jet fueling services at the Redmond and Bend Airports in Central Oregon, one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., where it fuels commercial airlines and private aircraft and provides hangar space, de-icing, ground transportation, and aircraft maintenance and repair services. LEJC delivers critical transportation infrastructure to its diversified customer base, including essential aviation services for the US Forest Service’s aircraft fleet. In January 2020, LEJC expanded its business to Seattle, acquiring an aircraft hangar and executive terminal facility at BFI. Earlier this year, LEJC was awarded the Safety 1st Clean standard by the National Air Transportation Association.

About Leading Edge Jet Center

Leading Edge Jet Center delivers world-class business aviation and jet fueling services in the Pacific Northwest with bespoke customer care that focuses on providing a seamless travel experience. Offering a range of amenities from aircraft maintenance and storage, to ground transportation and hotel bookings, our passion for elevating the travel experience fuels a deep commitment to our clients and our communities. As a trusted aviation partner, Leading Edge Jet Center prides itself on delivering safe, comfortable and reliable service in all facets of our operations as we enable our customers and their businesses to soar to new heights. Please visit www.LeadingEdgeJet.com for more information.

