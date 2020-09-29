Instaclustr Named to Accel’s Open100 List of the Fastest Growing Open Source Startups

Accelerated business growth, an expanded platform, and commitment to delivering 100% open source data-layer technologies has earned the company inclusion in the inaugural Open100 list

As an early and growth-stage venture capital firm with a particularly close eye on developments in the open source space, Accel created the Open100 list to bring attention to the progress of open source solutions and businesses that provide open source technologies as managed services. The Open100 list recognizes the fastest-growing and most significant open source-centric startups. Candidates for the list were measured across three criteria: community growth, commercial evolution, and innovation in bringing open source solutions to new markets. The companies selected for inclusion into the Open100 list range from established open source startup businesses to younger startups demonstrating acute innovation introducing open source into new verticals.

Instaclustr’s inclusion in Accel’s Open100 list – as part of the Data Management category – reinforces both the importance and enterprise-readiness of modern open source data-layer solutions, and the strength of Instaclustr’s uncompromising commitment to providing these solutions in their 100% open source versions. The open source data management that Instaclustr delivers offers functional and strategic benefits for businesses across industries , ensuring that data resides within the most highly available, scalable, secure, and performant environments obtainable. Instaclustr’s fully-managed platform removes the complexities of operating and scaling these technologies internally, freeing customers to focus on product development and other business-growth initiatives.

The fact that Instaclustr includes only purely open source solutions in its data-layer platform further protects customers from the risks of vendor and technical lock-in common to “open core” alternatives that are open source in name only. Instaclustr continues to be active in improving and expanding the solutions available on the Instaclustr Managed Platform, most recently by adding managed Redis to its existing ecosystem of Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Kafka Connect, and Elasticsearch.

“Open source adoption continues to swell – particularly at the data layer – and deservedly so,” said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr. “The open source landscape has never been stronger; looking through the Open100 list is a great snapshot of just how robust this ecosystem has become. As the list of technologies throughout the stack backed by innovative and passionate communities continues to grow, we’re proud to play a very hands-on role in developing the open source distributions for the solutions included in our platform. We’re proud to be named to Accel’s first Open100 list, and we look forward to continuing to deliver open source data-layer solutions in their pure, flexible, and most cost-efficient open source form.”

