DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter Announces Nearly $860 Thousand in Awards to Seven Florida Counties Through E911 State Grant Program

Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter Announces Nearly $860 Thousand in Awards to Seven Florida Counties Through E911 State Grant Program

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, Florida Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter announced nearly $860,000 in grant awards to Citrus, Franklin, Gulf, Jackson, Sumter, Walton, and Washington counties through the E911 State Grant Program. Since January 2020, DMS has awarded more than $6 million in funds to Florida counties to modernize Florida’s public safety communications systems.

“The E911 State Grant Program and the Rural County Grant Program help counties make the necessary investments they need to enhance their local 911 systems,” said DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter. “These grants are an even more critical resource for rural counties in disaster-impacted areas to build effective and reliable public safety communication systems for their communities.”

Grants awarded to Florida counties support the installation and maintenance of enhanced 911 systems. The most recent counties awarded grants through the E911 State Grant Program include:

Citrus County : nearly $56,000 for NG-911 Capable Recorder replacement.

: nearly $56,000 for NG-911 Capable Recorder replacement. Franklin County : nearly $189,000 for Geographic Information System (GIS) data support.

: nearly $189,000 for Geographic Information System (GIS) data support. Gulf County : nearly $40,000 for GIS data support.

: nearly $40,000 for GIS data support. Jackson County : nearly $123,000 for GIS Data Support and map display software upgrade.

: nearly $123,000 for GIS Data Support and map display software upgrade. Sumter County : nearly $370,000 for GIS Data Support.

: nearly $370,000 for GIS Data Support. Walton County : nearly $29,000 for GIS Data Support.

: nearly $29,000 for GIS Data Support. Washington County: nearly $51,000 for GIS Data Support.

All Florida counties are eligible to apply for grants through the E911 State Grant Program. The next deadline for counties to apply is Friday, November 20, 2020.

Counties with populations of less than 75,000 are also eligible to apply for grants through the Rural County Grant Program. The deadline for eligible counties to apply for the Rural County Grant Program is Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Apply, or learn more about E911 grants and past award recipients.

