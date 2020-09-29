Engaging the Future Together: Skills/Compétences Canada Partners with ChatterHigh and Let’s Talk Science for Let’s Talk Careers Competition

Students across Canada will participate in Let’s Talk Careers Competition to learn about the vast career possibilities in the skilled trades and technologies

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada is pleased to join ChatterHigh and Let’s Talk Science to offer an exciting opportunity to engage students in career discovery and exploration. Students from across Canada will have the opportunity to answer a 10 question quiz each day to earn points towards their personal leaderboards and for their school. These quizzes allow them to explore thousands of career options that they may not have been exposed to. Schools and students will have the chance to win prizes and bursaries by participating in the fourth annual Let’s Talk Careers: Canada’s Most Informed School and Student Competition, an exciting Canada-wide competition for career discovery. The competition will run in two rounds - one from October 26 to December 4, 2020 and the second from April 12 to May 26, 2021.

Early career awareness informs and shapes student attitudes and decisions about high school and post-secondary pathways. Skills/Compétences Canada will bring added focus on careers in skilled trades to this year’s competition. This competition will engage students in career discovery and guide them to match their passions and interests to post-secondary programs or direct to work options. Click here to learn more about the Let’s Talk Careers Competition.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada, the demand for skilled tradespeople is expected to remain strong as our economy moves towards recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2019 and 2028, about 700,000 skilled trade workers are also expected to retire. Meeting these demands will require the recruitment and training of thousands of additional skilled workers.

“Careers in the skilled trades and technologies continue to be in high demand across Canada, and they provide excellent career pathways for youth. The Let’s Talk Careers Competition is a great way to engage and inform tomorrow’s workforce on these careers while creating awareness of these incredible opportunities”, said Shaun Thorson, CEO of Skills/Compétences Canada.

“It’s critical that Canadian youth remain curious, keep asking questions and explore diverse options for their futures. New careers emerge every day, many of which need STEM skills, including those in the skilled trades. Let’s Talk Science is committed to helping youth keep their options open and this competition offers an impactful way for them to explore diverse pathways”, says Dr. Bonnie Schmidt, President and Founder of Let’s Talk Science.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

About Let’s Talk Science

Let’s Talk Science is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian youth to develop the skills they need to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. To accomplish this, Let’s Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based programs to support youth, educators and volunteers across Canada. Let’s Talk Science’s national office is located in London, Ontario with regional offices in St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador and Calgary, Alberta. For more information about Let's Talk Science, visit www.letstalkscience.ca.

