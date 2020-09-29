POM Partners Raises $3M Series A Led by Cayuga Venture Fund

Jerry Labowitz, Newark Venture Partners, Martin Babinec also participated in the round to accelerate development of COVID-19 tracing solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POM Partners, a personal and enterprise safety technology provider, today announced their Series A funding round as the company looks to expand beyond its emergency-response roots toward building the technology platform that powers the future of data-driven security. The round, led by Cayuga Venture Fund, will allow POM to further invest in engineering and product development, and sales and marketing.

"We are excited to announce our investment in the POM team to accelerate the development of life and workforce safety solutions," said Ryoko Nozawa, Cayuga Venture Fund. "We believe that there is substantial opportunity to provide consumers and enterprises with precise and reliable safety systems, especially in light of a global health crisis like COVID-19. POM’s proven capabilities in personal wellbeing give us complete confidence in its ability to scale its product and grow its team to realize the full vision of the company."

Since their founding in 2014, POM has partnered with 35 university campuses and hospital networks across the U.S. to enhance their safety protocol. The digital security devices have been used by new graduates and medical professionals to keep them connected to emergency services in their most vulnerable situations, preventing over 2,000 serious crimes spanning from domestic violence, sexual misconduct and medical emergencies. 82% of students who used the device recommend it to a friend.

According to Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group, Inc. President & CEO, Timothy P. Leddy, “For our home care staff, patients’ homes are their workplaces. With thousands of patient visits each year, staff can find themselves in volatile situations both inside the home or when visiting unfamiliar or unsafe areas. With the POM Safe, we’re taking our staff safety program to the next level by embracing rapid response technology that will connect them to the critical aid they need, when they need it most.”

Even as 2020 saw 48% growth in POM’s core business, the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the need in the public health community to protect larger populations while maintaining personal privacy. Thus, POM has established an entirely new product category with the launch of POM Tracer, emerging as a potential leader at the dawn of a new industry. According to Forbes, POM Tracer is one of the, “3 COVID-Fighting Technologies That Can Get Your Team Back To Work Sooner.”

“At The Lawrenceville School, our top priority is the safety of our students and employees. COVID-19 has created myriad, unprecedented challenges to our ability to keep our community healthy while still providing world-class, in-person education,” said Lawrenceville’s Director of Information Technology Ronell Conner. “Teamed with a host of campus-wide, CDC-recommended protocols, including virus testing and a symptom-tracking app, the POM Tracer enables us to identify in a matter of minutes individuals who have had close contact with anyone who could test positive for COVID-19. This allows us to rapidly notify and quarantine affected individuals, preventing unnecessary spread of the virus.”

Now, as events like the COVID-19 have highlighted the urgent need, and challenge seen by governments and large organizations to track the full picture of people’s contact profiles, POM’s technology has proven to provide a reliable and comprehensive solution for contact tracing.

The Series A financing will be used to continue evolving POM’s safety platform, build out a B2B partner program, and grow the operational team.

“We are proud to announce this capital infusion that will speed up product development and enable us to further scale,” said AJ Leahy, co-founder, POM. “We are motivated by the success the company has experienced to date and look forward to a brighter and safer future, enabled by POM.”

To learn more and to purchase, please visit https:// getthepom.com / or https:// pomtracer.com / .

ABOUT POM PARTNERS

POM is a personal and enterprise safety technology provider dedicated to delivering real-time, vital safety solutions through accessible, cutting-edge technology. Our suite of products includes the POM SAFE, a one touch safety device that instantly connects you to the help you need in any emergency and the POM TRACER, an enterprise-grade contact tracing system delivering unparalleled accuracy while protecting participant privacy. Our robust security portal mitigates a wide range of security risks from workplace assault, medical emergencies, health and safety during COVID-19, harassment while traveling and can even alleviate uncomfortable social situations. Since 2016, the POM system has been deployed by organizations across the country, including health care, colleges and universities, corporations, and municipalities providing our users with life-saving support and peace of mind.

