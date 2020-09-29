Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Third Quarter 2020 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 3Q 2020 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on October 30, 2020 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 15.



To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yfpo8ob5



Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840



Participant Passcode: 8789621



Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.



If you have any questions, please call Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at 562 2320 8284, Rowena Lambert at 562 2320 3114 or Fernanda Vasquez at 562 2320 2746.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Robert Moreno



Investor Relations



Banco Santander Chile



Bandera 140, Floor 20



Santiago, Chile



Tel: (562) 2320-8284



Email: irelations@santander.cl



Website: www.santander.cl